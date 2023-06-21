- Bugfix: Mouse control of the loot chest window didn't work as intended
- Bugfix: "Redeemable" text didn't disappear after all achievements were redeemed
- Bugfix: Game crashed when a chest was redeemed in the achievement window
- Bugfix: Enemy hit sound wasn't affected by sound volume
Soulknight Playtest update for 21 June 2023
Soulknight Demo v.1.006
Patchnotes via Steam Community
