Soulknight Playtest update for 21 June 2023

Soulknight Demo v.1.006

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Mouse control of the loot chest window didn't work as intended
  • Bugfix: "Redeemable" text didn't disappear after all achievements were redeemed
  • Bugfix: Game crashed when a chest was redeemed in the achievement window
  • Bugfix: Enemy hit sound wasn't affected by sound volume

