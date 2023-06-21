- The boss in hell and institute levels will now open a portal to summon you to it once a proportion of monsters on the level have been killed.
- Cemetery and quarry now only have one boss in institute and hell levels.
- When crafting at the jeweller or blacksmith you can now hold shift to combine gems/level items 1000 times .
- When combining gems, the last gem now gets sent to inventory if left over.
- Fixed a bug which was causing monster spawn numbers to always roll towards the bottom of the range.
- Added "Hide" command to item filters.
- Adding a number to the "HasAffix" command of item filters will now cause it to have to match that number of affixes. For example HasAffix 2 "Health" "HP Multiplier" "MP Regen will cause it to only pass for items which match 2 out of the 3 affixes.
- Fixes to controller UI for coop mode.
- Added option to hide rain effects.
- Show items on ground toggle is now saved between sessions.
- Fixed not being able to rebind alternate slot 1-4 keys to mouse and keyboard
- Added option for another alternate key binding.
- Fixed coins on ground not being handled correctly, staying between maps and hanging around in general.
- Fixed localization loading from mods.
Ghostlore update for 21 June 2023
Update 1.008
Patchnotes via Steam Community
