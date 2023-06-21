 Skip to content

Ghostlore update for 21 June 2023

Update 1.008

Update 1.008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The boss in hell and institute levels will now open a portal to summon you to it once a proportion of monsters on the level have been killed.
  • Cemetery and quarry now only have one boss in institute and hell levels.
  • When crafting at the jeweller or blacksmith you can now hold shift to combine gems/level items 1000 times .
  • When combining gems, the last gem now gets sent to inventory if left over.
  • Fixed a bug which was causing monster spawn numbers to always roll towards the bottom of the range.
  • Added "Hide" command to item filters.
  • Adding a number to the "HasAffix" command of item filters will now cause it to have to match that number of affixes. For example HasAffix 2 "Health" "HP Multiplier" "MP Regen will cause it to only pass for items which match 2 out of the 3 affixes.
  • Fixes to controller UI for coop mode.
  • Added option to hide rain effects.
  • Show items on ground toggle is now saved between sessions.
  • Fixed not being able to rebind alternate slot 1-4 keys to mouse and keyboard
  • Added option for another alternate key binding.
  • Fixed coins on ground not being handled correctly, staying between maps and hanging around in general.
  • Fixed localization loading from mods.

