1、完善第50关《鲁国募兵战》前的部分剧情对白。
2、第19关《葛陂讨击战2》结束后，牵招离队时不再强行带走装备。
3、第25关《磐水奔袭战》，增加战场中撤离和全灭选择，并显示不同的成就选项。
4、第21关《浮屠之城》自由剧情中，增加裴元绍剧情。
建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 21 June 2023
2023.06.21更新说明
Patchnotes via Steam Community
