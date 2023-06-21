Added VFLW, WAFLW, SANFLW teams
Added VFLW, WAFLW, SANFLW competitions to season mode
Added on the fly tactics (D-Pad)
Added Academy Quick Codes
Added ability to edit licensed players and clubs
Improved All Australian selection
Improved 50m penalty detection
Improved kick in camera
Added Dynamically applying HUD text colour to Academy clubs
(modify primary colour of existing Academy clubs to update)
Improved stability
AFL 23 update for 21 June 2023
Update Notes: 21st June
Added VFLW, WAFLW, SANFLW teams
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update