AFL 23 update for 21 June 2023

Update Notes: 21st June

AFL 23 update for 21 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added VFLW, WAFLW, SANFLW teams
Added VFLW, WAFLW, SANFLW competitions to season mode
Added on the fly tactics (D-Pad)
Added Academy Quick Codes
Added ability to edit licensed players and clubs
Improved All Australian selection
Improved 50m penalty detection
Improved kick in camera
Added Dynamically applying HUD text colour to Academy clubs
(modify primary colour of existing Academy clubs to update)
Improved stability

