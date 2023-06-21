Update 2.27.0.48

The highlighting of values in the HUD interface in the “Fighter Control Basics” tutorial mission has been fixed.

Now when you rotate the camera it will zoom if there is another player in a ship or ground vehicle between camera position and you.

Search for decals and decorations by name has been added to the customization menu.

A bug where queuing did not occur from the battle result window when pressing the “To battle” button has been fixed.

A bug where after opening the contact window in the respawn menu, when opening the tactical map in the battle, it blinked, has been fixed.

Ground vehicles

BMP-1, ZBD86, SPz BMP-1, BMP-2 — The dissimilar thickness of the tracks and the thickness of the spare tracks has been fixed (report).

BMP-2M — Missing tracks in damage model has been fixed (report).

LAV-AD — A bug that caused flooding of the vehicle while moving on water has been fixed (report).

Begleitpanzer 57, M113A1 (TOW) — A bug which caused underestimation of armour penetration of TOW compared to the same ATGM on other vehicles has been fixed.

Stridsvagn 81 — Incorrect designation of the bulkhead material in the X-Ray view has been fixed.

— Incorrect designation of the bulkhead material in the X-Ray view has been fixed. Blinking of the engine status indicator on the DM panel when the radiator is damaged has been added.

Naval

Milan — A bug in the name of the anchored mine has been fixed.

Vautour — A bug in the name of the 75mm gun has been fixed.

— A bug in the name of the 75mm gun has been fixed. Paris — The aiming speed of the main calibre turrets has been adjusted: on traverse 3 → 4.5 degrees per second; elevation 4 → 3 degrees per second.

Aircraft

Mirage 2000C-S5, Mirage 2000D-R1, Mirage 2000-5F - Drag has been adjusted and supersonic acceleration has been increased.

A bug in the ammunition type designation for unguided air missiles which led to the inability to perform destruction missions on vehicles using rockets has been fixed.

Lynx AH.Mk.1 / G-LYNX — A bug which made it impossible to copy the “Hydra-70 x38 and 20mm Oerlikon KDA” set when creating a new weaponry preset has been fixed.

H-34 — A bug in the display of weapon launcher elements for presets with unguided air missiles and machine gun armament has been fixed.

Mirage 2000D-R1 / A-6E TRAM — A bug with inability to activate night vision mode during flight in 3rd person view has been fixed.

Su-22M4 / Su-17М2 — Icons in the weaponry menu for displaying H-29T and H-29L missiles have been fixed.

AIM-54C — Weight of the explosive mass has been changed from 47.3 to 42.7kg. Source: "Hazard classification of United States military explosives and munitions".

— Weight of the explosive mass has been changed from 47.3 to 42.7kg. Source: “Hazard classification of United States military explosives and munitions”. A bug where when editing suspended weapons for the Su-6 (AM-42) when replacing one paired cannon group with others, only one cannon was installed in the slots and not two, has been fixed.

UH-1C — A bug where ATGMs could fail to launch even if the sight was close to the middle of the allowed launch zone has been fixed.

