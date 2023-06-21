Development Log 8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! I forgot to do an development log last friday so I'm doing this now.

I released "Practice With Bots" 3 days ago which was supposed to come much earlier. I had to cut some corners to get it "done" before the playtest ends. There is many features that are coming for the bots.

I'm going to be using the next month working on a lot of stuff, for example the bots like I mentioned, re-working atleast 3 weapons, starting re-work of bomb, overall performance optimizing, etc.

I'll post about new stuff soon. Stay tuned!

If you haven't yet and you want to support me, wishlist and follow Project Zero!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2257910/Project_Zero/