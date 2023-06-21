 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Zero update for 21 June 2023

Development Log 8

Share · View all patches · Build 11522418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! I forgot to do an development log last friday so I'm doing this now.

I released "Practice With Bots" 3 days ago which was supposed to come much earlier. I had to cut some corners to get it "done" before the playtest ends. There is many features that are coming for the bots.

I'm going to be using the next month working on a lot of stuff, for example the bots like I mentioned, re-working atleast 3 weapons, starting re-work of bomb, overall performance optimizing, etc.

I'll post about new stuff soon. Stay tuned!

If you haven't yet and you want to support me, wishlist and follow Project Zero!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2257910/Project_Zero/

Changed depots in new_network_test branch

View more data in app history for build 11522418
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2257912 Depot 2257912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link