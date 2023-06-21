v2.5.0.4 patch

-added conversations

-activating solace beacons caps style meter at S rank

-slightly buffed final boss

-money now goes into the piggy bank after beating the game

-fixed final boss not dropping heart if they flop over dead instead of vanishing

-fixed francesca appearing as an enemy when recruiting her

-fixed recruits vanishing at the beginning of the gardens

-other minor bug fixes

-added gallery images

hey check out this neat little drawing I made

also still working on this thing

probably going to add them to malice at some point lol

kind of makes me want to add a fishing minigame as well... 😳