Project Malice update for 21 June 2023

v2.5.0.4 patch

21 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added conversations
-activating solace beacons caps style meter at S rank
-slightly buffed final boss
-money now goes into the piggy bank after beating the game
-fixed final boss not dropping heart if they flop over dead instead of vanishing
-fixed francesca appearing as an enemy when recruiting her
-fixed recruits vanishing at the beginning of the gardens
-other minor bug fixes
-added gallery images

hey check out this neat little drawing I made

also still working on this thing

probably going to add them to malice at some point lol
kind of makes me want to add a fishing minigame as well... 😳

Changed files in this update

