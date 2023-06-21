Update 0.8.5.0

New Features:

New training dummies have been added to Ankerath.



This training dummies always have the same HP Pool as regular enemies of your current difficulty setting. So the HP pool dynamically grows with your enemy strength making it the perfect dummy to test build changes before going back into a map. Once a training dummy HP pool is depleated it will immediatly get refilled.

Re-designed damage numbers. We completely redesigned the damage number animation to make damage numbers feel as responsive as possible and more satisfying to look at. So the new animation is designed to reflect the damage inpact. Also the damage numbers have got a complete new color code with gradual tint shift from pure white - yellow - golden depending on the damage amount. The previous color code was just to diverse with a more rainbow disco feel.

Re-designed tooltips for skills, maps, map mods, shards and consumable items. The previous tooltip design can be dated back to our pre-early access days over a year ago so it definately needed a long awaited redesign. Here is how the new tooltip design looks like.

Bugfixes:

Fixed the cursor hotspot offset for the software cursor

Fixed crashes for new players that did not have any savefiles

Information about the upcoming 24h streamer race on 24th June at:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1646790/view/3653029068484924458?l=english

