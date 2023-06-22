 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 22 June 2023

RaceRoom has been updated

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Client version = 0.9.4.79
Client BuildID = 11522322

Changelog:

  • Sounds - Removed a loud throttle turbo sound from BMW M4 GT3 external sounds
  • Controllers - Moza wheel bases default profiles now correctly inverted FFB.

Changed files in this update

Zebra Content Depot 211501
