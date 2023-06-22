RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Client version = 0.9.4.79
Client BuildID = 11522322
Changelog:
- Sounds - Removed a loud throttle turbo sound from BMW M4 GT3 external sounds
- Controllers - Moza wheel bases default profiles now correctly inverted FFB.
Changed files in this update