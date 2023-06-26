Patch Note - June 27th

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40990380/a7e589ef36b41e20217bb1534946636a9c1cf5d3.png[/img]

We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.

◈In-Game Updates◈

Max Skill Tier expanded

Unlock new dimensions of power with Tier 11 and 12 skills, empowered by the profound knowledge held within Esoteric Tomes.

New material for Skill Tier advancement ‘Esoteric Tome’ will be added.

Class Skill - Issue Fixes

Tier 1 ~ 10 skills of each classes' descriptions and effects will be fixed to implement its original intention.

[June 27th Patch Note Details]

◈In–Game Updates◈

■ Skill

● Skill Tier 11 and Tier 12

Esoteric Tome(s) of certain skills will be required to advance the skill to Tier 11 or Tier 12.

Esoteric Tome can be obtained by crafting.

Esoteric Tome is craftable from NPC in ‘Supreme Martial Hall’ located in Spiritual Center.

▶ Crafting NPC for Each class

[table]

[tr]

[th]Class[/th]

[th]Crafting NPC[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]<Great Warrior> Warrior God of Celestial Sword Baeksang[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Taoist[/td]

[td]<Great Taoist> Divine Sword Empress Sunmyeong[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sorcerer[/td]

[td]<Great Sorcerer> Celestial Soul of Aery Sword Jian[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lancer[/td]

[td]<Great Lancer> Lancer God of Flying Dragon Amcheon[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Arbalist[/td]

[td]<Great Arbalist> Savior Prodigy Arin[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Darkist[/td]

[td]<Great Darkist> Virtuoso of Dark Sky Sawol[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

▶ Crafting Manual

[table]

[tr]

[th]Required Material[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[th]Required Resources[/th]

[th]Quantity[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Skill Tome of the Targeted Skill[/td]

[td]1[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary White Dragon Essence[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Legendary Black Dragon Essence[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid or Epic Eternal Panax

(Depending on the skill you advance) [/td]

[td]50[/td]

[td]Dragonsteel[/td]

[td]500[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Please be sure to check the requirements (Epic Azureum Fluid or Epic Eternal Snow Panax) for crafting Esoteric Tome.

※ When failed, you can obtain Divine Dragon’s Blue Dragon Statue Box, and the quantity obtained varies depending on the type of Esoteric Tome.

▶Skill Enhancement

[table]

[tr]

[th]Category[/th]

[th]Enhancement Tier[/th]

[th]Required Material[/th]

[th]Required Currency[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Normal[/td]

[td]Tier 10 → Tier 11[/td]

[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x1[/td]

[td]50,000,000 Copper

10,000,000 Energy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Normal[/td]

[td]Tier 11 → Tier 12[/td]

[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x3[/td]

[td]100,000,000 Copper

20,000,000 Energy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ultimate[/td]

[td]Tier 10 → Tier 11[/td]

[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x2[/td]

[td]100,000,000 Copper

25,000,000 Energy[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ultimate[/td]

[td]Tier 11 → Tier 12[/td]

[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x5[/td]

[td]200,000,000 Copper

50,000,000 Energy[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

▶ Skill Description Fixes

[table]

[tr]

[th]Class[/th]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Fixes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]Rampant[/td]

[td]Fixed the description where the skill damage values described lesser than the inflicted damage in real circumstance.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]Rampant (Tier 10)[/td]

[td]Pre-Change: Gains extra buffs when used while silenced

Post-Change: Gains extra buffs when dealing damage using the Rampant in silence[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]Void Slash (Tier 8~10)[/td]

[td]Pre-Change: Knockdown RES Chance +%

Post-Change: PvP Knockdown RES Chance +%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lancer[/td]

[td]Dragon Tail[/td]

[td]Fixed the description where the skill damage values described lesser than the inflicted damage in real circumstance.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lancer[/td]

[td]Absorption (Tier 5~10)[/td]

[td]Pre-Change: Monster/Character's ALL DMG Reduction - %

Post-Change: Monster/Character's ALL DMG Reduction - % (Except for Boss Monster)[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ The fixes implement to skill description only, no changes applied to its effect.

▶ Skill Effect Fixes

[table]

[tr]

[th]Class[/th]

[th]Skill[/th]

[th]Fixes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]Dragon Flame(Tier 5~10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where character does not knock down by final attack.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Warrior[/td]

[td]Gale Slash(Tier 8~10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where Bash Attack was not inflicted to the Quelled target.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sorcerer[/td]

[td]Dark Voltex[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the effect of final blow 'Charcter Knock Down Chance+10% was not implemented. [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Taoist[/td]

[td]Tai Chi[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the real damage dealt by the skill was lower than its description[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Taoist[/td]

[td]Rain of Blades (Tier 8~10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the Bash Attack was not implemented for the first and third strike to the target which is confused or chilled.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lancer[/td]

[td]Dark Voltex[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the effect of final blow 'Charcter Knock Down Chance+10% was not [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lancer[/td]

[td]Ravaging Blow (Tier 5~10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the Skill ATK DMG Boost against monster was not implemented.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Darkist[/td]

[td]Summon Craveling (Tier 10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the Soul Wound effect was implemented to monster.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Darkist[/td]

[td]Annihilation (Tier 8~10)[/td]

[td]Fixed the issue where the chance to occur the Delayed Explosion was implemented lower than description.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ The fixes implement to skill effects only, no changes applied to its effect.

■ Event

● Mirage Ship Celebration Summon Ticket Discount Ends

The discount implemented on products that can be purchased by copper will be removed and reverted back to the original pricing.

■ Character

● New Customize Option for Arbalist

‘Hide Left Hand Weapon’ feature will be added to reveal the Back Ornament which is hidden by your equipped weapon in the Preview windows.

The feature can be used upon equipping a Back Ornament or not setting the option ‘Hiding Back Ornament’

Only Arbalist can use the ‘Hide Left Hand Weapon’ feature, and it will not be implemented in the non-combat circumstance.

■ Portal

● Portal Duration Recharging Method Improved

When charging the duration with Gold through the ‘+’ button in the Magic Square or Secret Peak, a confirmation window will show up.

■ Raid

● Clear Reward of some Raid/Boss Raid Changes

Uncommon Support Box will be excluded from various Raid or Boss Raid Clear Rewards in order to make it easier to obtain Rare Support Box.

Excluded Rewards: Uncommon Spirit Treasure Support Box, Uncommon Magic Stone Support Box.

Targeted Raid: Crimson Dragon Nest, Hidden Altar, Sabuk Execution Ground, Vipergeist Prison, Forgotten Arena

Targeted Boss Raid: Deranged Hellbound Revenant, Ghostly Bogey, Claydon GEN, Heavenly Asura, Nefariox Celestial Overlord

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements