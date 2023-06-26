Patch Note - June 27th

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40990380/a7e589ef36b41e20217bb1534946636a9c1cf5d3.png[/img]
We’re excited to share the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, June 27th, 2023.
====================
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- Max Skill Tier expanded
- Unlock new dimensions of power with Tier 11 and 12 skills, empowered by the profound knowledge held within Esoteric Tomes.
- New material for Skill Tier advancement ‘Esoteric Tome’ will be added.
- Class Skill - Issue Fixes
- Tier 1 ~ 10 skills of each classes' descriptions and effects will be fixed to implement its original intention.
====================
[June 27th Patch Note Details]
◈In–Game Updates◈
■ Skill
● Skill Tier 11 and Tier 12
- Esoteric Tome(s) of certain skills will be required to advance the skill to Tier 11 or Tier 12.
- Esoteric Tome can be obtained by crafting.
- Esoteric Tome is craftable from NPC in ‘Supreme Martial Hall’ located in Spiritual Center.
▶ Crafting NPC for Each class
[table]
[tr]
[th]Class[/th]
[th]Crafting NPC[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]<Great Warrior> Warrior God of Celestial Sword Baeksang[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Taoist[/td]
[td]<Great Taoist> Divine Sword Empress Sunmyeong[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sorcerer[/td]
[td]<Great Sorcerer> Celestial Soul of Aery Sword Jian[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lancer[/td]
[td]<Great Lancer> Lancer God of Flying Dragon Amcheon[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Arbalist[/td]
[td]<Great Arbalist> Savior Prodigy Arin[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Darkist[/td]
[td]<Great Darkist> Virtuoso of Dark Sky Sawol[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
▶ Crafting Manual
[table]
[tr]
[th]Required Material[/th]
[th]Quantity[/th]
[th]Required Resources[/th]
[th]Quantity[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Skill Tome of the Targeted Skill[/td]
[td]1[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel[/td]
[td]500[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary White Dragon Essence[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel[/td]
[td]500[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Legendary Black Dragon Essence[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel[/td]
[td]500[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Epic Azureum Mineral Fluid or Epic Eternal Panax
(Depending on the skill you advance) [/td]
[td]50[/td]
[td]Dragonsteel[/td]
[td]500[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ Please be sure to check the requirements (Epic Azureum Fluid or Epic Eternal Snow Panax) for crafting Esoteric Tome.
※ When failed, you can obtain Divine Dragon’s Blue Dragon Statue Box, and the quantity obtained varies depending on the type of Esoteric Tome.
▶Skill Enhancement
[table]
[tr]
[th]Category[/th]
[th]Enhancement Tier[/th]
[th]Required Material[/th]
[th]Required Currency[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Normal[/td]
[td]Tier 10 → Tier 11[/td]
[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x1[/td]
[td]50,000,000 Copper
10,000,000 Energy[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Normal[/td]
[td]Tier 11 → Tier 12[/td]
[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x3[/td]
[td]100,000,000 Copper
20,000,000 Energy[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ultimate[/td]
[td]Tier 10 → Tier 11[/td]
[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x2[/td]
[td]100,000,000 Copper
25,000,000 Energy[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ultimate[/td]
[td]Tier 11 → Tier 12[/td]
[td]Legendary Esoteric Tome x5[/td]
[td]200,000,000 Copper
50,000,000 Energy[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
▶ Skill Description Fixes
[table]
[tr]
[th]Class[/th]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Fixes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]Rampant[/td]
[td]Fixed the description where the skill damage values described lesser than the inflicted damage in real circumstance.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]Rampant (Tier 10)[/td]
[td]Pre-Change: Gains extra buffs when used while silenced
Post-Change: Gains extra buffs when dealing damage using the Rampant in silence[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]Void Slash (Tier 8~10)[/td]
[td]Pre-Change: Knockdown RES Chance +%
Post-Change: PvP Knockdown RES Chance +%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lancer[/td]
[td]Dragon Tail[/td]
[td]Fixed the description where the skill damage values described lesser than the inflicted damage in real circumstance.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lancer[/td]
[td]Absorption (Tier 5~10)[/td]
[td]Pre-Change: Monster/Character's ALL DMG Reduction - %
Post-Change: Monster/Character's ALL DMG Reduction - % (Except for Boss Monster)[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ The fixes implement to skill description only, no changes applied to its effect.
▶ Skill Effect Fixes
[table]
[tr]
[th]Class[/th]
[th]Skill[/th]
[th]Fixes[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]Dragon Flame(Tier 5~10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where character does not knock down by final attack.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Warrior[/td]
[td]Gale Slash(Tier 8~10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where Bash Attack was not inflicted to the Quelled target.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Sorcerer[/td]
[td]Dark Voltex[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the effect of final blow 'Charcter Knock Down Chance+10% was not implemented. [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Taoist[/td]
[td]Tai Chi[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the real damage dealt by the skill was lower than its description[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Taoist[/td]
[td]Rain of Blades (Tier 8~10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the Bash Attack was not implemented for the first and third strike to the target which is confused or chilled.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lancer[/td]
[td]Dark Voltex[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the effect of final blow 'Charcter Knock Down Chance+10% was not [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lancer[/td]
[td]Ravaging Blow (Tier 5~10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the Skill ATK DMG Boost against monster was not implemented.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Darkist[/td]
[td]Summon Craveling (Tier 10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the Soul Wound effect was implemented to monster.[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Darkist[/td]
[td]Annihilation (Tier 8~10)[/td]
[td]Fixed the issue where the chance to occur the Delayed Explosion was implemented lower than description.[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
※ The fixes implement to skill effects only, no changes applied to its effect.
■ Event
● Mirage Ship Celebration Summon Ticket Discount Ends
- The discount implemented on products that can be purchased by copper will be removed and reverted back to the original pricing.
■ Character
● New Customize Option for Arbalist
- ‘Hide Left Hand Weapon’ feature will be added to reveal the Back Ornament which is hidden by your equipped weapon in the Preview windows.
- The feature can be used upon equipping a Back Ornament or not setting the option ‘Hiding Back Ornament’
- Only Arbalist can use the ‘Hide Left Hand Weapon’ feature, and it will not be implemented in the non-combat circumstance.
■ Portal
● Portal Duration Recharging Method Improved
- When charging the duration with Gold through the ‘+’ button in the Magic Square or Secret Peak, a confirmation window will show up.
■ Raid
● Clear Reward of some Raid/Boss Raid Changes
- Uncommon Support Box will be excluded from various Raid or Boss Raid Clear Rewards in order to make it easier to obtain Rare Support Box.
- Excluded Rewards: Uncommon Spirit Treasure Support Box, Uncommon Magic Stone Support Box.
- Targeted Raid: Crimson Dragon Nest, Hidden Altar, Sabuk Execution Ground, Vipergeist Prison, Forgotten Arena
- Targeted Boss Raid: Deranged Hellbound Revenant, Ghostly Bogey, Claydon GEN, Heavenly Asura, Nefariox Celestial Overlord
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Fixed the issue where the movement for the monster ‘Boundless Destroyer/Flourisher Demon’ during combat seemed unnatural.
- Fixed the issue where buttons would not function properly after the message, ‘Not enough materials’ was displayed upon attempting to use the Dragon Forge with the necessary materials locked.
- Fixed the issue where the character moves to another space when monsters do not exist upon taking a specific mission by ‘Auto-Mission’ feature.
- Dragon Oil of Blessing will now need to be added manually from the inventory when applying it to your Dragon Artifact Enhancement.
