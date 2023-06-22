Patch Notes (0.14.19)

Greetings medievalists! The newest patch (0.14.19) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that made some buildings invisible after trebuchet damage.

Fixed the strange issue where rooms underground that had rooms over them would heat up much more than intended.

Fixed the issue where a terrace part of the room would not be heated (if you have a multi level room with some floors on the side as a terrace).

Fixed the issue were the option “prioritize carry to bed” upon right-clicking on the fainted settler would not appear in some scenarios.

Fixed the issue where construction of certain buildings would be ignored because settlers wanted to build certain hay constructions, but would lack hay resources to do so.

Fixed the issue that prevented domestic cats going through doors.

Fixed some minor text issues.

Quality of life improvements

Settlers will no longer use ladders during the roping task, if the animal they are roping can’t use them too.

Improved performance in the late game where some players had a bunch of productions active and intense stuttering would appear with every pile created.

Animals from merchants will not be targeted by wild animals now.

Known issues:

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel