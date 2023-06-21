 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SRPG Studio update for 21 June 2023

SRPG Studio 1.284 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 11522098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.284.

New Features:

  • Added "Ignore Terrain" to the "Move Unit" event command. If this option is enabled, the unit will be forced to move even if the unit is in a normally impenetrable position.
  • Added the function to create a shortcut from right-click in the original data dialog.
  • Added battle-unitdeathcommon.js, which implements unit common events with bookmark events.
  • Added calc-avoidex.js that allows setting avoidance rate as a custom parameter for weapons.
  • Added custom-surpriseattack.js that can start the map from the enemy phase.
  • Added scriptexecute-unitidbyitemuse.js to get the ID of the unit that just used the custom item.
  • Added skill-parameterbonus.js to set the activation rate of parameter bonuses and the effective targets.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that the motion loop sound kept playing when a unit died in a real battle.
  • Fixed a bug in root.getEventGenerator().backgroundChange method.
  • Fixed a bug that when the damage guard skill was activated, the displayed damage was sometimes not halved.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link