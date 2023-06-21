SRPG Studio 1.284 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.284.
New Features:
- Added "Ignore Terrain" to the "Move Unit" event command. If this option is enabled, the unit will be forced to move even if the unit is in a normally impenetrable position.
- Added the function to create a shortcut from right-click in the original data dialog.
- Added battle-unitdeathcommon.js, which implements unit common events with bookmark events.
- Added calc-avoidex.js that allows setting avoidance rate as a custom parameter for weapons.
- Added custom-surpriseattack.js that can start the map from the enemy phase.
- Added scriptexecute-unitidbyitemuse.js to get the ID of the unit that just used the custom item.
- Added skill-parameterbonus.js to set the activation rate of parameter bonuses and the effective targets.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that the motion loop sound kept playing when a unit died in a real battle.
- Fixed a bug in root.getEventGenerator().backgroundChange method.
- Fixed a bug that when the damage guard skill was activated, the displayed damage was sometimes not halved.
Changed files in this update