Some players may have had issues where the game crashes when it attempts to save a file, such as settings or progress. This may happen if the game doesn't have access to your My Documents folder. If this occurs, the game will now save a copy of your progress to its own folder, however these local saves cannot be uploaded to Steam Cloud.
I Made Myself An AI update for 21 June 2023
Small patch for June 21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1996881
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update