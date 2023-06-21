 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Made Myself An AI update for 21 June 2023

Small patch for June 21

Share · View all patches · Build 11522070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some players may have had issues where the game crashes when it attempts to save a file, such as settings or progress. This may happen if the game doesn't have access to your My Documents folder. If this occurs, the game will now save a copy of your progress to its own folder, however these local saves cannot be uploaded to Steam Cloud.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1996881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link