MangaKa update for 23 June 2023

MangaKa Update Version 1.0.9.3

23 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added developer tool (edit at your own risk)
  • Added axis base mannequins (base app and Advance Mannequins DLC).
  • Modern World DLC - added new stairs and ladders.
  • Added Polish text correction.

