- Added developer tool (edit at your own risk)
- Added axis base mannequins (base app and Advance Mannequins DLC).
- Modern World DLC - added new stairs and ladders.
- Added Polish text correction.
MangaKa update for 23 June 2023
MangaKa Update Version 1.0.9.3
