Cap’n Grogget’s Revenge

Shiver me timbers! Cap’n Grogget, Commander of the Shulack Pirates, is back. The captain of perhaps the most notorious ship in all of Atreia, the Steel Rake, is seeking his revenge upon the Daevas! He has locked away some Shugos in the Steel Rake Fortress and it is now your job to free them. But be warned: you’ll need all the courage you can muster to survive this adventure.

It will be worth the effort for more than just the Shugos. Scoop up some amazing items during the event, including the [Event] +9 Stigma Selection Box, [Event] Lord’s Sacred Water and the [Rune] Special Transformation Contract: Little Lamb Hanbok (70 types).

Running: 21st June to 12th July

Entering the Instance

If you have reached level 80, you can enter the Steel Rake Fortress solo instance with each character once per day. Talk to the NPC Yeoruming in the fortresses in Inggison and Gelkmaros to be granted entrance to the instance. Entry will be reset every day at 9:00 AM (CEST).

Steel Rake Fortress

Collect keys when storming the fortress to receive rewards. The more successful you are in the following tasks, the more keys you’ll get and the richer your rewards:

* Battle your way into the fortress on a cool Jet Ski – it’s the only way to ride!

Rescue the Shugos from the clutches of the wicked bosses and pick up keys for the treasure chests.

After defeating Grogget, you’ll reach a secluded island, where you can receive the [Event] Freeze Frame from the treasure chests there.

Sales to NPC

Yeoruming will offer you [Event] Steel Rake Fortress Entry Coins and [Event] Noble Treasure Chest Keys for a certain amount of Kinah.

The [Event] Noble Treasure Chest Keys are required for a particular chest which will appear on the solitary island in the Steel Rake Fortress after defeating Cap’n Grogget, and which contain the [Event] Freeze Frame in reward.

The [Event] Freeze Frames can be exchanged for many precious items from Kikirinerk, also available in the Inggison Illusion Fortress (Elyos) and Gelkmaros Fortress (Asmodians).

Please note: The event items [Event] Freeze Frame Bundle, [Event] Noble Treasure Chest Key, [Event] Steel Rake Fortress Entry Coin and [Event] Freeze Frame will be removed from the game after the event is over.