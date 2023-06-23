Facteroids Full Game Release

Let me announce the release of full version of Facteroids! After a long and exciting development process, I am excited to share this game with all of the fans.

I would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the supporters who have been with me throughout this journey. Your feedback, encouragement, and enthusiasm have been instrumental in making Facteroids the best game it can be.

Facteroids is a game where players build and manage their own factories, produce resources and expand their operations. With challenging gameplay and a variety of different missions, Facteroids is sure to provide hours of entertainment.

Thank you again to all of fans for your incredible support. I can't wait for you to start playing Facteroids and experiencing all that it has to offer.

Have fun, Jan