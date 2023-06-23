PATCH NOTES : V 1.1.1 + NEW CARDS SNEAK PEEK

Hello everyone!

Today we have a small but significant update that aims to improve the feeling of Neutral Cards.

As always, this is only a step towards more balance to come!

But first, let me introduce you to 3 of the new Neutral Cards you will find in NEW GAME +, coming out this July!

Stay tuned for more cards previews coming soon!

PATCH NOTES (V.1.1.1) :

Neutral Cards:

Rules of Nature => Extra damage from playing other Neutral Cards has been increased from 2 to 4.

Charming Denial => Base Armor increased by 1.

True Sight => Removed Armor gain. This card now removes a debuff.

Shadow of Doubt => Base Damage increased by 2.

Mind over Matter => Removed Armor gain. ENLIGHTENMENT increased from 1 to 2.

Fire Walk with Me => Base Damage increased by 3.

Growing Ambitions => Base Armor and Healing increased by 1.

Fangs of Delham => Base Damage increased by 2.

Just cause => Base Damage increased by 1. Rage gained by Magni increased by 2.

Martial prowess => SWIFT and GOUGE increased from 1 to 2. Reworked Magni's effect: "Draw a card with the BERSERK keyword from the deck".

Colour of the Wind => Removed Armor gain. Reduced AP cost from 1 to 0.

Apostasy => Added debuff STRIPPING on target enemy.

Broken Vow => Base Damage increased by 1.

Love eternal => Base Damage increased by 2.

Leave a Trace => Base Armor increased by 3.

Sic Parvis Magna => Base Damage increased by 2.

Crusade of Fate => Base Healing increased by 2.

Epiphany of Creation => Reduced AP cost from 2 to 1.

Other changes & Bugfixes: