PATCH NOTES : V 1.1.1 + NEW CARDS SNEAK PEEK

Hello everyone!
Today we have a small but significant update that aims to improve the feeling of Neutral Cards.
As always, this is only a step towards more balance to come!
But first, let me introduce you to 3 of the new Neutral Cards you will find in NEW GAME +, coming out this July!
Stay tuned for more cards previews coming soon!
PATCH NOTES (V.1.1.1) :
Neutral Cards:
- Rules of Nature => Extra damage from playing other Neutral Cards has been increased from 2 to 4.
- Charming Denial => Base Armor increased by 1.
- True Sight => Removed Armor gain. This card now removes a debuff.
- Shadow of Doubt => Base Damage increased by 2.
- Mind over Matter => Removed Armor gain. ENLIGHTENMENT increased from 1 to 2.
- Fire Walk with Me => Base Damage increased by 3.
- Growing Ambitions => Base Armor and Healing increased by 1.
- Fangs of Delham => Base Damage increased by 2.
- Just cause => Base Damage increased by 1. Rage gained by Magni increased by 2.
- Martial prowess => SWIFT and GOUGE increased from 1 to 2. Reworked Magni's effect: "Draw a card with the BERSERK keyword from the deck".
- Colour of the Wind => Removed Armor gain. Reduced AP cost from 1 to 0.
- Apostasy => Added debuff STRIPPING on target enemy.
- Broken Vow => Base Damage increased by 1.
- Love eternal => Base Damage increased by 2.
- Leave a Trace => Base Armor increased by 3.
- Sic Parvis Magna => Base Damage increased by 2.
- Crusade of Fate => Base Healing increased by 2.
- Epiphany of Creation => Reduced AP cost from 2 to 1.
Other changes & Bugfixes:
- Added a list of cards played during a turn in the deck tab.
- Hp and Armor of Temple of Koa's Warden (Stage 3) have been nerfed slightly.
- Bosses of Temple of Koa and Scorched Bastion have been slightly rebalanced with more Hp and more damage on certain underperforming moves.
- Temple of Koa Depth 1-2 has been changed to improve diversity of encounters.
- Scorched Bastion Depth 1 and Depth 2 have been changed to include more encounter with 2 enemies parties.
- Fixed a bug involved skill points and loading old templates in the full game and demo version.
- Fixed a soft lock in the tutorial when the player closes the game in the first draft in the full game and the demo version.
- Fixed a bug with the achievement "Conqueror of Ashram" not unlocking correctly.
- Fixed the description of the trinket "Coat of pride".
- Fixed a few missions appearing on the wrong ecounters.
- Fixed a new bug with the skill Whirlwind of blades
Changed files in this update