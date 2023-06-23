 Skip to content

Shattered Heaven update for 23 June 2023

PATCH NOTES : V 1.1.1 + NEW CARDS SNEAK PEEK

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Today we have a small but significant update that aims to improve the feeling of Neutral Cards.
As always, this is only a step towards more balance to come!

But first, let me introduce you to 3 of the new Neutral Cards you will find in NEW GAME +, coming out this July!

Stay tuned for more cards previews coming soon!

PATCH NOTES (V.1.1.1) :

Neutral Cards:
  • Rules of Nature => Extra damage from playing other Neutral Cards has been increased from 2 to 4.
  • Charming Denial => Base Armor increased by 1.
  • True Sight => Removed Armor gain. This card now removes a debuff.
  • Shadow of Doubt => Base Damage increased by 2.
  • Mind over Matter => Removed Armor gain. ENLIGHTENMENT increased from 1 to 2.
  • Fire Walk with Me => Base Damage increased by 3.
  • Growing Ambitions => Base Armor and Healing increased by 1.
  • Fangs of Delham => Base Damage increased by 2.
  • Just cause => Base Damage increased by 1. Rage gained by Magni increased by 2.
  • Martial prowess => SWIFT and GOUGE increased from 1 to 2. Reworked Magni's effect: "Draw a card with the BERSERK keyword from the deck".
  • Colour of the Wind => Removed Armor gain. Reduced AP cost from 1 to 0.
  • Apostasy => Added debuff STRIPPING on target enemy.
  • Broken Vow => Base Damage increased by 1.
  • Love eternal => Base Damage increased by 2.
  • Leave a Trace => Base Armor increased by 3.
  • Sic Parvis Magna => Base Damage increased by 2.
  • Crusade of Fate => Base Healing increased by 2.
  • Epiphany of Creation => Reduced AP cost from 2 to 1.
Other changes & Bugfixes:
  • Added a list of cards played during a turn in the deck tab.
  • Hp and Armor of Temple of Koa's Warden (Stage 3) have been nerfed slightly.
  • Bosses of Temple of Koa and Scorched Bastion have been slightly rebalanced with more Hp and more damage on certain underperforming moves.
  • Temple of Koa Depth 1-2 has been changed to improve diversity of encounters.
  • Scorched Bastion Depth 1 and Depth 2 have been changed to include more encounter with 2 enemies parties.
  • Fixed a bug involved skill points and loading old templates in the full game and demo version.
  • Fixed a soft lock in the tutorial when the player closes the game in the first draft in the full game and the demo version.
  • Fixed a bug with the achievement "Conqueror of Ashram" not unlocking correctly.
  • Fixed the description of the trinket "Coat of pride".
  • Fixed a few missions appearing on the wrong ecounters.
  • Fixed a new bug with the skill Whirlwind of blades

