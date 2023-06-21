 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

黑暗塔 The Dark Tower update for 21 June 2023

Adjust game difficulty Adjust game difficulty

Share · View all patches · Build 11521931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted game difficulty, including enemy respawn frequency and trap occurrence probability
  • Adjusted terrain generation algorithm to ensure connected viable pathways

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2396381 Depot 2396381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link