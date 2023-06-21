Fix
Battle of Hogback Ridge, Wood Tent and Stearns House visit after map icon update.
change
Split Chapter 1 into three chapters and add the corresponding save points.
New
The scene where Wood leaves Mount Gilead and begins to go to Kansas.
The scene of the plot in which the second team of the Aid Society arrives in Kansas
Added NPC Bryce Miller's home to all Lawrence maps, as well as related stories.
Image optimization. The author has only his own development, and the funds are limited, and the material painting needs time. The next update will bring more detailed CG.
Fight for freedom!
Torian
Changed files in this update