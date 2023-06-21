 Skip to content

美利坚英雄传说：第二次革命战争 The Heroic Legend of America: Second Revolutionary War update for 21 June 2023

v0.390更新

Build 11521921

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fix

Battle of Hogback Ridge, Wood Tent and Stearns House visit after map icon update.

change

Split Chapter 1 into three chapters and add the corresponding save points.

New

The scene where Wood leaves Mount Gilead and begins to go to Kansas.

The scene of the plot in which the second team of the Aid Society arrives in Kansas

Added NPC Bryce Miller's home to all Lawrence maps, as well as related stories.

Image optimization. The author has only his own development, and the funds are limited, and the material painting needs time. The next update will bring more detailed CG.

Fight for freedom!

Torian

