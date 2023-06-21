 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect update for 21 June 2023

Update 0.39.1

Improvements

  • Improved support for ultrawide (21:9) resolutions.

Fixes

  • Fixed decals showing on golf clubs.
  • Fixed graphics options not showing when in exclusive fullscreen.
  • Fixed golfers blocking each other.

