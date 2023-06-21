Update 0.39.1

Improvements
- Improved support for ultrawide (21:9) resolutions.
Fixes
- Fixed decals showing on golf clubs.
- Fixed graphics options not showing when in exclusive fullscreen.
- Fixed golfers blocking each other.
