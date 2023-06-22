 Skip to content

Toram Online update for 22 June 2023

Application Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Contents

  • A new boss monster appears in High Difficulty Boss Hunting Event.
  • Few updates on the security system.
  • The end of Rainy Season Event

*Event Prize Exchange will be available until 6/29/2023 before the maintenance.

Notes
  • If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
    For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.

