Application Update

Thank you for playing Toram Online.
We would like to announce the update for the app.
For details, please check the following.
Update Contents
- A new boss monster appears in High Difficulty Boss Hunting Event.
- Few updates on the security system.
- The end of Rainy Season Event
*Event Prize Exchange will be available until 6/29/2023 before the maintenance.
Notes
- If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.
Changed files in this update