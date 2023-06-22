Application Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11521892 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Toram Online.

We would like to announce the update for the app.

For details, please check the following.

A new boss monster appears in High Difficulty Boss Hunting Event.

Few updates on the security system.

The end of Rainy Season Event

*Event Prize Exchange will be available until 6/29/2023 before the maintenance.

Notes