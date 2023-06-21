 Skip to content

Torque Drift update for 21 June 2023

Version 2.26.0 - FD ENGLISHTOWN 2023 & TRACK LAYOUT REWORK!

Version 2.26.0 - FD ENGLISHTOWN 2023 & TRACK LAYOUT REWORK!

Last edited by Wendy

We’re door-diving STRAIGHT into Update 2.26.0 for Round 4 — Englishtown this week, June 22-24! When I tell you we got that gorilla GRIP on these zip ties and 10mm sockets; Heavy focus on some more in-game improvements, UI/UX optimisation, and overall performance tweaks from the menu to lobby flow. Additionally, we’re excited to finally show you an overdue revamp of the Englishtown track layout!

FORMULA DRIFT ROUND 4 — ENGLISHTOWN!

We are OFFICIALLY at half-season for Formula Drift as we head into Round 4 for Englishtown, June 22-24! You’ll be ecstatic to see that we’ve completely reworked the track layout for a more accurate representation and feel of the map.
Keen to watch you RIP up #FDNJ — The leaderboard is well underway, 4 down 4 rounds to go!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

  • Camera sensitivity in paint shop is now standardized
  • Fixed rare case of RPM becoming higher than should be allowed
  • Trial cars should now act appropriately
  • Livery and tune slots in lobbies fixed
  • Various controller & hotkey related navigation issues fixed on post-lobby screen and sponsor tree

Appreciate all the suggestions and feedback across our social channels and Discord drifters!

– Torque Drift Team

