Version 2.26.0 - FD ENGLISHTOWN 2023 & TRACK LAYOUT REWORK!

We’re door-diving STRAIGHT into Update 2.26.0 for Round 4 — Englishtown this week, June 22-24! When I tell you we got that gorilla GRIP on these zip ties and 10mm sockets; Heavy focus on some more in-game improvements, UI/UX optimisation, and overall performance tweaks from the menu to lobby flow. Additionally, we’re excited to finally show you an overdue revamp of the Englishtown track layout!

FORMULA DRIFT ROUND 4 — ENGLISHTOWN!



We are OFFICIALLY at half-season for Formula Drift as we head into Round 4 for Englishtown, June 22-24! You’ll be ecstatic to see that we’ve completely reworked the track layout for a more accurate representation and feel of the map.

Keen to watch you RIP up #FDNJ — The leaderboard is well underway, 4 down 4 rounds to go!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Camera sensitivity in paint shop is now standardized

Fixed rare case of RPM becoming higher than should be allowed

Trial cars should now act appropriately

Livery and tune slots in lobbies fixed

Various controller & hotkey related navigation issues fixed on post-lobby screen and sponsor tree

Appreciate all the suggestions and feedback across our social channels and Discord drifters!

– Torque Drift Team