Fixed the AI incorrectly claiming an ultimatum was a "de facto declaration of war". Fixed some text issues.
Airships: Conquer the Skies update for 21 June 2023
Version 1.1.11.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Airships Windows 53 Depot 342561
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 53 Depot 342562
- Loading history…
Airships Mac 53 Depot 342563
- Loading history…
Airships Linux 64 Depot 342564
- Loading history…
Airships Press Windows Depot 342565
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update