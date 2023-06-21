 Skip to content

Street Fighting Grandma update for 21 June 2023

added a gamemode called abduction and other fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11521836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added a game mode called abduction you start in a spaceship, the aliens have put you in a simulation try and break out of the space ship while collecting five newspapers.

Changed files in this update

