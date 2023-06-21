Hotfix 6 NOW LIVE!

Hello Hello,

Another day another Hotfix. Thanks for all the reports, and our continued apologies for the issues you've run into during your time in Rockhaven.

UI/UX

New markers to differentiate between GetAJob objectives and tracked DestiNation locations

Removed ability to track seperate GetAJob missions while on one already to limit confusion

Audio

Continued work on rebalancing certain cutscene tracks so they don't blare more than others

Bug Fixes