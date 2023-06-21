Hotfix 6 NOW LIVE!

Hello Hello,
Another day another Hotfix. Thanks for all the reports, and our continued apologies for the issues you've run into during your time in Rockhaven.
UI/UX
- New markers to differentiate between GetAJob objectives and tracked DestiNation locations
- Removed ability to track seperate GetAJob missions while on one already to limit confusion
Audio
- Continued work on rebalancing certain cutscene tracks so they don't blare more than others
Bug Fixes
- Stopped ability for players to interact with objects while ragdolled, which was causing some players to be locked in weird unintended states.
- Made players no longer be able to recognised as hostile targets while in dialogue
- Clients and Host players should no longer influence each others bank tier, monetary status and other variables when using an ATM. Please continue reporting if this happens.
Changed files in this update