It's Only Money update for 21 June 2023

Hotfix 6 NOW LIVE!

Hello Hello,

Another day another Hotfix. Thanks for all the reports, and our continued apologies for the issues you've run into during your time in Rockhaven.

UI/UX

  • New markers to differentiate between GetAJob objectives and tracked DestiNation locations
  • Removed ability to track seperate GetAJob missions while on one already to limit confusion

Audio

  • Continued work on rebalancing certain cutscene tracks so they don't blare more than others

Bug Fixes

  • Stopped ability for players to interact with objects while ragdolled, which was causing some players to be locked in weird unintended states.
  • Made players no longer be able to recognised as hostile targets while in dialogue
  • Clients and Host players should no longer influence each others bank tier, monetary status and other variables when using an ATM. Please continue reporting if this happens.

