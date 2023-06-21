 Skip to content

Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 21 June 2023

6/21/2023 Small Bug Fixes

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an Issue where Level 3 Slicers were not display damage correctly, despite doing the correct damage.
  • Fixed a rare bug where some of the rocks would not display their correct hitpoints.
  • Undid a new bug where the "Press anyone button to continue" did not show up on boss levels.

