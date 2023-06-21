Update 0.7.8

Balance Adjustments

Vulcan

Vulcan's attack adjusted from 88 to 86.

Weakened [Extended range Vulcan] card, the effect is adjusted to: Vulcan's range increased by 20, attack power increased by 50%, but HP decreased by 35%.

Fortress

Fortress's HP decreased by 2%.

Melting Point

Melting Point's base attack increased by 3%.

Mustang

Mustang's attack adjusted from 37 to 36.

Phoenix

Phoenix's attack interval adjusted from 3.2 seconds to 3.3 seconds.

Stormcaller

Stormcaller's damage reduced by 2%.

Starting Specialist

Quick Supply Specialist's player HP bonus increased by 200.

Marksman Specialist's player HP bonus increased by 100.

Supply Specialist's player HP bonus decreased by 100.

Starting Unit

[Crawler + Mustang]'s player HP bonus reduced by 100.

[Crawler + Slegedhammer]'s player HP bonus reduced by 100.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where units become vulnerable after being pushed out of the deployable area.

Fixed an issue where Sentry Missiles would sometimes damage units inside shields.

Next week will see the last major update for June.

The Combat Power system will be reworked, and a new MMR system will be introduced.

The reporting system will be improved.

Player will be able to vote to speed up the battle.

A new Tech for Fortress [Rocket Punch] will be added.