Today is the second major content update for The Classrooms!
The new level replaces Tape Two so make sure to replay it to try the new content!
This new level has a new entity and new mechanics not seen in any of the other levels.
Changes
- Replaced Tape Two with new "Library" level
- Added Entity 555
- Added new sound hazards
- Improved all AI wander/hearing logic
- Improved shadow settings to reduce flicker
- Improved footsteps
- Flashlight now makes noise when toggled
- Added pictures on each Tape showing each level
- Added blood to most death by entities
- Improved Entity 011 codex entry to actually be helpful
- Improved some small details in levels
- Added interact-able Record Player to new level
- Fixed Entity 011 sound in high water
Changed files in this update