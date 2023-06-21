 Skip to content

放置修仙世界 update for 21 June 2023

store seed buy current layer current layer

Build 11521501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add shortcut keys to backpack, warehouse optimization, splitting, merging
  2. Store seeds to buy current layer current layer
  3. Skill display problem, shield problem
  4. Added some pets behind, but it’s not finished yet

