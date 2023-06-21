store seed buy current layer current layer

- Add shortcut keys to backpack, warehouse optimization, splitting, merging
- Store seeds to buy current layer current layer
- Skill display problem, shield problem
- Added some pets behind, but it’s not finished yet
放置修仙世界 update for 21 June 2023
