 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Québec Mortis update for 21 June 2023

Version 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11521477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is only a small fix to solve a confusion problem.

When booting the game we could believe that it crashed because the screen is completely black until the player presses any buttons.

The goal with that was to create a surprise effect in front of the black screen since it is not normal, but in return some players had the impression the game was just not working and would not continue. That's why I decided to add a title and display controls at start.

  • Added sound effect on opening screen
  • Added title and control display on opening screen

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447921 Depot 2447921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447922 Depot 2447922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447923 Depot 2447923
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447924 Depot 2447924
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447925 Depot 2447925
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2447929 Depot 2447929
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link