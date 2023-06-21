Version 1.0.5

This is only a small fix to solve a confusion problem.
When booting the game we could believe that it crashed because the screen is completely black until the player presses any buttons.
The goal with that was to create a surprise effect in front of the black screen since it is not normal, but in return some players had the impression the game was just not working and would not continue. That's why I decided to add a title and display controls at start.
- Added sound effect on opening screen
- Added title and control display on opening screen
Changed files in this update