 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladiator of sparta update for 21 June 2023

NEW UPDATES & GAMEPAD SUPPORT

Share · View all patches · Build 11521460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are happy to announce new updates on Gladiator of sparta!

  • BETTER controls configuration
  • New Camview
  • GAMEPAD Support (xbox controller recommended)
  • Bugs fixed

Enjoy the power of our Gladiator!

Changed files in this update

Gladiator of sparta Content Depot 1717801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link