Exodus of Descent Playtest update for 21 June 2023

Next Fest Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 11521436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed Anti-Cheat temporarily to try and reproduce a few issues.
  • Added controls option to the in-game pause menu
  • Server stability updates
  • Fixed "fatal error" crashing at the character select screen

