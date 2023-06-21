- Removed Anti-Cheat temporarily to try and reproduce a few issues.
- Added controls option to the in-game pause menu
- Server stability updates
- Fixed "fatal error" crashing at the character select screen
Exodus of Descent Playtest update for 21 June 2023
Next Fest Hotfix #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update