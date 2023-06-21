Update 121.0

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1
-Corrected Languages
Portuguese
Spanish
Animal names remained in English in all languages due to translation conflict in discord bot
Tomorrow we will start corrections for English, French and German
All added languages are subject to corrections due to errors arising from the translation system.
-Corrected start menu sounds playing even with effects sounds being turned off inside the main menu and on the server
Map
-Replaced the TLVL2 grass with a better performing one
-Added new grass in the performance test map
Animals
-Fixed animal sounds that were popping
-Fixed animal sounds that even when the game had the master volume low and it was not
turned down
-Fixed invite system being spasmed with the group member having been invited
Gazelle
-Added new Gazelle model with differentiated male and female horns
Baby
Juvenile
Sub-Adult
Adult
Lion
-Corrected cub sounds that were playing the ae calls loudly even at low volume
Leopard
-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume
Crocodile
-Fixed Crocodile eating whole carcasses
-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume
Hyena
-Fixed the sounds of the cubs and adult that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume
Shoebill
-Fixed Shoebeak attack height modified sound
-Fixed puppy and adult sounds playing loudly even at low volume
Rhino
-Fixed puppy and Adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume
Giraffe
-Fixed the Adult and Puppy sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume
Wildebeest
-Fixed the cub and adult sounds that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume
Elephant
-Fixed the sounds of the calf and Adult that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume
Hippo
-Fixed puppy and Adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume
Gazella
-pattern skins changed for new gazelle model
-Morrow we will add new skins for the new Deluxy and Legacy skins
-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing loudly even with low volume
For more information and details, please join our Discord:
Thanks a lot to everyone!
High Brazil Studio.
