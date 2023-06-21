Update 121.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11521380 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone adjustment releases correction 120.1

-Corrected Languages

Portuguese

Spanish

Animal names remained in English in all languages due to translation conflict in discord bot

Tomorrow we will start corrections for English, French and German

All added languages are subject to corrections due to errors arising from the translation system.

-Corrected start menu sounds playing even with effects sounds being turned off inside the main menu and on the server

Map

-Replaced the TLVL2 grass with a better performing one

-Added new grass in the performance test map

Animals

-Fixed animal sounds that were popping

-Fixed animal sounds that even when the game had the master volume low and it was not

turned down

-Fixed invite system being spasmed with the group member having been invited

Gazelle

-Added new Gazelle model with differentiated male and female horns

Baby

Juvenile

Sub-Adult

Adult

Lion

-Corrected cub sounds that were playing the ae calls loudly even at low volume

Leopard

-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume

Crocodile

-Fixed Crocodile eating whole carcasses

-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume

Hyena

-Fixed the sounds of the cubs and adult that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume

Shoebill

-Fixed Shoebeak attack height modified sound

-Fixed puppy and adult sounds playing loudly even at low volume

Rhino

-Fixed puppy and Adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume

Giraffe

-Fixed the Adult and Puppy sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume

Wildebeest

-Fixed the cub and adult sounds that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume

Elephant

-Fixed the sounds of the calf and Adult that were playing the calls loudly even at low volume

Hippo

-Fixed puppy and Adult sounds that were playing loudly even at low volume

Gazella

-pattern skins changed for new gazelle model

-Morrow we will add new skins for the new Deluxy and Legacy skins

-Fixed puppy and adult sounds that were playing loudly even with low volume

Thanks a lot to everyone!

High Brazil Studio.