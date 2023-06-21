- New Shop Purchase: Rocket Capacity Lvl 2
- New Shop Purchase: Rocket Expert - 50% more rockets per pickup
- New Shop Purchase: Energy Capacity Lvl 2
- New Shop Purchase: Energy Expert - 25% less energy use
- New Shop Purchase: Plasma Capacity Lvl 2
- New Shop Purchase: Plasma Orb Projectile Speed Lvl 1 - +25% speed
- New Shop Purchase: Plasma Orb Projectile Speed Lvl 2 - +25% speed
- Double damage per second of energy beam weapon, reduce base duration by half.
- Rockets gained per pickup increased 6->8
- New Enemy: Lil' Copter (MH6). This is a work in progress and only shows up in the first ocean level in a couple spots.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 June 2023
Updates Notes for 2023/06/20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
