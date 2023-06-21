Patch 2.4.2

This patch adds a fix and a few quality of life improvements.
- Fixed a bug where you can click "Browse" in a user's profile before it finishes loading and it'll take you to the search tab with no filters selected.
- Enhanced the profile screen to show a cleaner placeholder box while the data is loading instead of the awkward "No world records" and "? packs played"
- Added the escape hotkey to navigate back on all screens with a back button, including the win screen, pack selection screen, profile, and leaderboards.
- Added the escape hotkey on the tutorial to open the "are you sure you want to skip the tutorial" popup
- In the level editor, aligned the Clear and Test buttons to the left to match the shape and size of the block selection buttons
Changed files in this update