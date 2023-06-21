- The Grand Master of Farts T-Shirt added. Get it by finishing the game.
- Unlimited amount of Fartbombs and Fartmines is available after finishing the game.
- Minor bug fixes.
Cuana update for 21 June 2023
Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2205271 Depot 2205271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update