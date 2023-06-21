Volcano Princess is now available in Japanese!

Hi everyone!

We're happy to announce that Volcano Princess is now available to play in Japanese! Now you can select the Japanese language on the title screen to have full Japanese text in the game.

While the English and Japanese translations aren't in excellent shape yet, we will continue to look for ways it could be improved.

We have also started a -15 discount to celebrate this launch. Now is a great time to pick up Volcano Princess if you haven't already, or to gift it to a friend who has been waiting to play it – especially if their preferred language is Japanese!

Patch Note

v2.01.03

Now you can select the Japanese language on the title screen.

Fixed the bug that some of the dialogues with the father may not increase the darkness value correctly.

Fixed the bug that the group healing skill may also cure the defeated friends.

Fixed the bug that the NPC with end game bonus romance may appear in random event unreasonably before the daughter meet them for the first time.

Fixed the bug that the name of the wise man was incorrectly displayed in the lower left corner of the altar scene.

Fixed some text bugs.

Thank you so much for all the support we have received and continue to receive. We hope to keep impressing you and reciprocating your love with future updates. See you next time!

Thank you support! If you meet any bugs, please submit a Gle Form. And welcome to our Discord!