- Fix card order error that occurs when hovering over inventory card
- Add a branch to grilled meat ingredients
- Fixed repeat use error of some scenario cards
- Fixed crafting progress bar error that occurs when v-sync is disabled
Stack Island - Survival card game update for 21 June 2023
Bug patch. Crafting progress bar error and etc.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
