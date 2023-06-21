 Skip to content

Stack Island - Survival card game update for 21 June 2023

Bug patch. Crafting progress bar error and etc.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix card order error that occurs when hovering over inventory card
  • Add a branch to grilled meat ingredients
  • Fixed repeat use error of some scenario cards
  • Fixed crafting progress bar error that occurs when v-sync is disabled

Changed files in this update

