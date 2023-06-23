 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floppy Knights update for 23 June 2023

Patch notes for v2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11521136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "RUMBLE" Vibration Option bug addressed - Rumble now works correctly in the Settings Menu
  • Adjusted copy issue in Challenge Level 5-4 Objective Text
  • Adjusted copy issue in Thunderstruck Card Text
  • Addressed edge case bug where player could play commander cards an infinite number of times

Changed files in this update

Floppy Knights Windows Depot 1057801
  • Loading history…
Floppy Knights macOS Depot 1057802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link