- "RUMBLE" Vibration Option bug addressed - Rumble now works correctly in the Settings Menu
- Adjusted copy issue in Challenge Level 5-4 Objective Text
- Adjusted copy issue in Thunderstruck Card Text
- Addressed edge case bug where player could play commander cards an infinite number of times
Floppy Knights update for 23 June 2023
Patch notes for v2.0.4
