[Beta] Release 3.0.0.0-b Patch Notes

Hello, this is Sunny Side Up!

Our deepest apologies for the delay in sharing the latest updates on the development of the game.

Though we have not been able to interact with everyone as much as we would have liked, we have always poured our hearts into the development of Little Witch in the Woods. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by the delay in updates.

This update will be applied to the beta version.

Please refer to the following URL for a tutorial on how to play the game in beta.

Having received user feedback about the game experience, this beta update is focused on systems optimization. Though we have gone through rigorous internal testing to ensure game stability, we believe that internal testing alone will not be enough. Different devices and operating systems may interact differently in-game resulting in various issues. Thus, we consider beta testing a must. We seek your understanding and cooperation in providing your valuable feedback. To all players who provided feedback on systems-related experiences in-game, we would like to invite you to participate in this round of beta testing. Your feedback will help the process of game development immensely.

Apart from the current focus on system optimization, we are also working on new content. However, we have decided to concentrate on system optimization in this beta. Thus we have only added some new content for this beta update. We will provide a more detailed breakdown of the content updates in a public announcement soon.

Please note that existing save files cannot be used in this update. If you would like to experience the new content, we strongly suggest using the Chapter Selector.

Using the Chapter Selector



We have added new chapters to the Chapter Selector.

If you would like to experience the new content straightaway, please use the Chapter Selector.

(Please refer to the patch details below for a tutorial on how to test out new functions)

Patch Details

Optimizations&Tweaks

The Region Loading System

In previous versions, all maps and game elements were loaded when starting up the game, creating more work for the PC. This issue has been resolved. Now the game will only load necessary maps and game elements on startup to reduce workload.

This will enable the computer with lower hardware specifications to run the game smoothly.

Streamlined Loading Time Between Maps

We have optimized the region loading system, but this has caused loading times for other maps to grow longer.

To ameliorate the situation, the game will preemptively load maps adjacent to the map that the player is currently in.

Internal UI Adjustments for Better Game Functions

The UI follows Ellie as she moves throughout Little Witch in the Woods and appears in-game. However, the UI's tracking of Ellie has caused in-game lag.

Now we have adjusted the UI so that it no longer follows Ellie and is displayed on-screen.

Graphic Optimization

As the graphics that appear in Little Witch in the Woods continue to increase, the strain on lower spec hardware will be counterproductive.

In order to debloat graphics, we have compressed all shapes and structures, while redesigning the placement of images in the game. This has improved graphic function and enabled the game to run smoothly on lower spec computers as well.

Save File Optimization

Previously, an issue where loading information on a save file would lead to the loading of all existing saves was identified. This caused a sharp increase in data volume, causing the game to freeze under specific conditions.

To solve this problem, we have separated all necessary information displays in order to speed up the loading of the save file menu.

New: Village Bulletin



You may see ordinary quests posted on the Village Bulletin that has been erected in the village.

The Village Bulletin function and UI development

New Villager Quests

New Side Quests

Changes to acquiring methods of existing quests and rewards

New: Swimming Functionality





In order to add to the ways players may explore the forest, we have adding the Swim function.

What's more, we have also added new organisms that can be gathered while swimming.

We have added the ability for Ellie to swim in water terrain.

We have also added the Dive and Sprint functions. You may spend stamina while swimming to Dive and Sprint.

Change of organisms found at waterfalls

Changes to medicine formulae corresponding to the changes in organisms

New: Decoration Function and Decorative Content



After expanding the Witch's House, it is now possible to decorate it

New decorative function and decorative menu UI

Changes to the process of expanding the Witch's Cottage

New furniture and miscellaneous items

Decorations can be bought at the Resident's Center

Updates to the maximum tier of catalog rewards

Guide for playing Decoration content

You may accept the quest of expanding the cottage in two ways: 1. Select Chapter 4 in the Chapter Selector. 2. Complete construction of the village's fountain and tread on the damaged flooring after returning to the Witch's Cottage.

The Decoration function can be used after expansion of the Witch's Cottage is complete.

New Compulsory Sleep effects and penalties

New Witch's Cottage gardens and mailbox

Other Tweaks