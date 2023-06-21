 Skip to content

Eximius: Seize the Frontline update for 21 June 2023

Eximius V1.2.2 update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Officers,
A new update to the game to address some bugs, minor balance changes and a new mouse smoothing setting

New setting

  • Added Mouse Smoothing setting

Balance Changes

  • Reduced MRPG Cluster package ammo per clip from 2 to 1
  • Reduced Grenade Launcher Super Frag package ammo per clip from 2 to 1
  • Modulated AMPAW now have the same damage falloff as the normal AMPAW
  • Ace Drone will now automatically return to the player when they are 7 meters away
    APC is now unable to fire when deployed

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with PVE Brutal Wins contract not progressing
  • Preset option will now automatically change to CUSTOM if user changed one of the graphic setting which is not according to its default preset
  • Fixed issue when structure is EMPed bypass production pause when reissuing production order
  • Fixed an issue with AI commander able to use commander abilities in restricted areas at the player's base
  • Fixed an issue with Reinforcement indicator UI on Victory Score Bar is inaccurate
  • Fixed an issue with AI Officer and Infantries where they keep running into the battlesuit pods
  • Fixed an issue with Intel Page GSF Command Center missing Marine Combat Armor upgrade
  • Fixed issue in the Intel Page where Scout Jammer research shows on Research Module but the research is no longer in game due to it being converted into a Commander Ability
  • Fixed an issue with Hunker Down Squad command is not functioning
  • Fixed an issue with GSF Battlesuit Pod that will force any AI unit to go inside it when the unit is near the entrance

