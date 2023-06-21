Eximius V1.2.2 update

Greetings Officers,
A new update to the game to address some bugs, minor balance changes and a new mouse smoothing setting
New setting
- Added Mouse Smoothing setting
Balance Changes
- Reduced MRPG Cluster package ammo per clip from 2 to 1
- Reduced Grenade Launcher Super Frag package ammo per clip from 2 to 1
- Modulated AMPAW now have the same damage falloff as the normal AMPAW
- Ace Drone will now automatically return to the player when they are 7 meters away
APC is now unable to fire when deployed
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with PVE Brutal Wins contract not progressing
- Preset option will now automatically change to CUSTOM if user changed one of the graphic setting which is not according to its default preset
- Fixed issue when structure is EMPed bypass production pause when reissuing production order
- Fixed an issue with AI commander able to use commander abilities in restricted areas at the player's base
- Fixed an issue with Reinforcement indicator UI on Victory Score Bar is inaccurate
- Fixed an issue with AI Officer and Infantries where they keep running into the battlesuit pods
- Fixed an issue with Intel Page GSF Command Center missing Marine Combat Armor upgrade
- Fixed issue in the Intel Page where Scout Jammer research shows on Research Module but the research is no longer in game due to it being converted into a Commander Ability
- Fixed an issue with Hunker Down Squad command is not functioning
- Fixed an issue with GSF Battlesuit Pod that will force any AI unit to go inside it when the unit is near the entrance
