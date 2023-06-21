 Skip to content

Dinkum update for 21 June 2023

HotFix 0.7.6

HotFix 0.7.6

I hope you are all having fun with the Mini Anniversary Update. I’ve got some small fixes in this hotfix for you.

  • Additional items can be placed inside the Food Modeller
  • Fixed a bug that caused health and stamina buffs to stack incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Deep Mine doors to lock some players in the elevator
  • Fixed a bug that caused planted seaweed to grow into river reeds
  • Fixed an animation problem with item changers such as grain mill and billy cans
  • Raffle Wheel can no longer be placed inside the house
  • Halved the time it takes for Coffee to brew
  • Increased the duration of swim speed buff

