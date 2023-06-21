Rec Room PATCH - the "Extreme Fire Crunch" edition

Share · View all patches · Build 11520967 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Rec Room Object tags now support home values. Additions or deletions performed with tags through circuits will no longer save with the room, and will be reset when the room or object is reset.

We've added a 'Bake Tags' button to the Maker Pen Circuits Settings page. The goal was to allow players to turn tag sets into warm delicious cookies; but instead it seems to allow players to save tags set through circuits.

Improved the placement of the scale and move handles when using the Transform tool within a shape container with the "Rotate Around" pivot set.

Fixed Room Door destination when multiple Welcome Mats are in subroom of current room.

Shirts don't go that way! Fixed avatar items appearing sideways in the display case.

Fixed a bug that caused the 'Can Use Play Gizmos Toggle' permission to incorrectly default to 'disabled'.

Fixed circuit error chip tracking for the 'If Local Player Should Run', 'If Player Is Local', variable chips, and remote Event Sender chips.

Fixed a bug that caused port previews to rotate incorrectly when viewing them in VR.

We're testing a "+" button next to the Token and Room Currency Balance that takes you to the page for purchasing more

Rec Room Studio

Creators can now create new rooms without leaving Unity! In the "Open Room" dialog, enter the name of the new room you wish to create and, if that name is not in use, click the "Create" button to create the new room.

Also in the "Open Room" dialog: creators can now search through a list of subrooms.

Things that cannot be cloned in game (i.e. Role Chips) now also give you an error if you try to copy/clone them within RR Studio. This increases consistency when creating things both in game and in RR Studio. You can see if any built-in item is cloneable by checking its RecRoomObjectInstance component.

component. Memory explorer can now help you find large or duplicate meshes that might be contributing to room memory bloat.

Alpha testing now works for Rec Room Studio/Lit shader on Quest & Pico.

Fixed an issue with Rec Room Studio rooms where Studio Objects that have a Physical PhysicsMode did not work for non-authority players.

