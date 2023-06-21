Patch Now Live! | Quest Bug Fixes, Default Controller Layout, More NPCs and More

Thank you all again for a wonderful launch! We have been delighted to see so many of you jump in to our world of cat chaos. We've also been pleased to hear from you all in regards to bug reports, suggestions and feedback and have been reading everything!

We have just dropped the first patch for Heist Kitty, based on your feedback and suggestions! This update fixes some bugs which were blocking some of you from completing quests, adds more human NPCs to make the world feel more alive, increases detail in stores, updates the default controller layout and more!

Full Patch Notes

Fixed quest 'Animal Control Raid' in Furtasia - when you reload the game with that quest active the enemies will now spawn correctly

Fixed quest 'Take Down Balloons' in Furtasia - when reloading with that quest active the balloons will now respawn

Improved optimisation for AI vehicle logic

Added more NPCs around the city

Fixed auto-restart for mob waves in Kitty City

Furnished several stores

Improved localisation for Japanese

Default controller layout has been updated so that left stick controls movement only and right stick controls only. If you have already played with a controller you may need to head into the settings and select the default controller layout to access the new default.

Speaking of feedback, your Steam reviews are invaluable not just to us, but for other players discovering more about the game. So please do leave a Steam review if you haven't already!

Over the coming months we have a bunch of features planned, but some of this may change as we get more feedback and suggestions from you.

The currently planned features include:

Mad Catter and Meow Cafe Vanity Items

Multiplayer Harmony Rewards

Full Controller Support

Fast and Furriest update: Racing feature and racing maps

If you want to get a sneak peak at future updates and play an active role in what we work on, please do join our Discord server.

Meow!~

The Heist Kitty Team