Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 June 2023

b0.8.6 Cooldown

Build 11520867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GUI updated with new background instead of the flat light blue bars.
  • The popups will be changing colour to match its source, gray is just for testing opacity
  • Fixed a few GUI elements in the display
  • Fixed memory leak on swapping weapons and loading their stats in the info popup
  • Updated way weapons load, to avoid exploitation on swapping them. They now start with their base cooldown when swapping to them.

