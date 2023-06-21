- GUI updated with new background instead of the flat light blue bars.
- The popups will be changing colour to match its source, gray is just for testing opacity
- Fixed a few GUI elements in the display
- Fixed memory leak on swapping weapons and loading their stats in the info popup
- Updated way weapons load, to avoid exploitation on swapping them. They now start with their base cooldown when swapping to them.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 21 June 2023
b0.8.6 Cooldown
Patchnotes via Steam Community
