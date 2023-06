Share · View all patches · Build 11520735 · Last edited 27 June 2023 – 07:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Dear Hop Step Sing! fans,

We hope everyone enjoyed hanging out with all three adorable idols in "Happy People!"

To enhance the experience, we have released a new version to improve the control response.

The update details are as follows:

Improved control response in certain areas

Let's all update and play it again!

Cheers,