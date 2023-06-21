2023年6月21日服务器维护公告

尊敬的上仙们：
我们将对全区进行停机维护，届时您将无法登陆游戏，维护时间根据实际情况可能会提前或者延后，对您造成的不便，敬请谅解。
维护时间：2023年6月21日10:00-12:00
维护范围：全区
更新内容：
1.6月21日—7月4日开放“花车道喜为祖国、端午香囊庆佳节”活动。
2.仙尊星数上限提高至9级。
3.角色界面增加“隐藏套装特效”选项。
4.修正残章技能无效的问题。
5.修正发放成团奖励时间异常的问题。
