Version 11.9

When you switch teammates in info screen, it now changes teammates in the game. Also, improved the poison/underwater sound effect and added a website link in the Main Menu settings.

I'm gonna resubmit Brigand to GOG after the Summer sale ends in mid July and I rack up some more reviews (it got rejected a few years back). If you haven't already, please upvote here:

https://www.gog.com/wishlist/games/brigand_oaxaca

Gonna go one more update in January so I can change the copyright date. Willing to hear any minor suggestions for that distant future date.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-New option to visit laughingcoyote.net in Main Menu Settings.

-Changing teammate in character screen now changes teammate in game (same as changing inventory).

-Added suggestion in World Editor when trying to overwrite BRIGAND - OAXACA story to change name, copy assets folder, etc.

RESOURCES:

-Replaced poison/breath sound effect.

-(EXTRAS) Added Brigand Modding Guide.rtf to Docs folder in EXTRAS DLC.