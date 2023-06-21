 Skip to content

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 21 June 2023

Version 11.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When you switch teammates in info screen, it now changes teammates in the game. Also, improved the poison/underwater sound effect and added a website link in the Main Menu settings.

I'm gonna resubmit Brigand to GOG after the Summer sale ends in mid July and I rack up some more reviews (it got rejected a few years back). If you haven't already, please upvote here:
https://www.gog.com/wishlist/games/brigand_oaxaca

Gonna go one more update in January so I can change the copyright date. Willing to hear any minor suggestions for that distant future date.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:
-New option to visit laughingcoyote.net in Main Menu Settings.
-Changing teammate in character screen now changes teammate in game (same as changing inventory).
-Added suggestion in World Editor when trying to overwrite BRIGAND - OAXACA story to change name, copy assets folder, etc.

RESOURCES:
-Replaced poison/breath sound effect.
-(EXTRAS) Added Brigand Modding Guide.rtf to Docs folder in EXTRAS DLC.

