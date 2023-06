Share · View all patches · Build 11520546 · Last edited 21 June 2023 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Updated Version ID: V0.1.45:

FIX: Data Panel erroneously shows extra icons in some section.

FIX: Inaccurate tutorial text(s).

UPDATE: Add corresponding signal image Icon to the tutorial text.

If you have any questions and/or issue regard gameplay, please feel free to contact us!

Your feedback would be deeply appericated.

《R.O.O.T.》Offical QQ Group:714358523

IndieArk Discord Server:https://discord.gg/4jQkBPFsyS,we have our sub-channel there !!~