VoiceAttack update for 21 June 2023

VoiceAttack version v1.10.6 is now available.

Build 11520501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version contains a fix for an issue where profile export could crash VoiceAttack in certain situations.

As always, you can see the latest updates here: https://voiceattack.com/changes

